Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Charger

146,111 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Charger

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

204-255-1297

  1. 10087881
  2. 10087881
  3. 10087881
  4. 10087881
  5. 10087881
  6. 10087881
  7. 10087881
  8. 10087881
  9. 10087881
  10. 10087881
  11. 10087881
  12. 10087881
  13. 10087881
  14. 10087881
  15. 10087881
  16. 10087881
  17. 10087881
  18. 10087881
  19. 10087881
  20. 10087881
  21. 10087881
  22. 10087881
  23. 10087881
  24. 10087881
  25. 10087881
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10087881
  • Stock #: GH357426
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG8GH357426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # GH357426
  • Mileage 146,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

*Low Mileage*

Clean Title.

Has after market Racing strips which adds sportier look to the vehicle.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance, and technology, the Dodge Charger is most obvious evolution of traditional performance. It's a full size sedan that delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability.

The SXT AWD is the only four-door muscle car on the market with all-wheel drive, making it a smart choice for drivers.

Come down to 420 Kensington Streetto check it out!!!

Some of the premium features Includes:

  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Remote Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front- Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display
  • 6 Performance Speakers
  • Block Heater
  • Heated front seats
  • 12-Way Power Driver Seat
  • Cruise Control

and many more

Contact us now @

Office #(204) 255-1297

Direct Sales #(204) 881-5932

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295

Email:sales@winnipegcarguy.ca

The Car Guy Inc.

We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 187,605 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A5 Progres...
 74,483 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2003 Ford Mustang GT
 51,201 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Inventory