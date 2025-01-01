$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Charger
SRT 392
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! The 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 has ARRIVED! 🚗
This vehicle comes all the way from Beautiful British Columbia and is ready to unleash its raw power, offering the perfect blend of performance and luxury. Under the hood, you'll find a monstrous 6.4L HEMI V8 engine that delivers an incredible 485 horsepower, ensuring you feel the thrill every time you hit the gas. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, it promises an unforgettable driving experience.
Inside, the Charger SRT 392 is equally impressive, featuring a combination of leather and suede seats that elevate comfort and style. The cabin also comes equipped with advanced technology, including Uconnect for seamless navigation and hands-free calling, as well as a premium sound system for your listening pleasure. Safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, a backup camera, and parking sensors are included to ensure you're always in control.
This Charger sits on aggressive 20-inch wheels and comes with Brembo brakes for exceptional stopping power, making it just as ready for a spirited drive as it is for everyday cruising. Whether you're looking to make a statement or simply enjoy the ride, the 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 delivers on every level.
Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!
At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Why Choose Us?
- In-House Financing:
- No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!
Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!
- Third-Party Financing:
- Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!
- Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.
