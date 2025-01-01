Menu
<p class= data-start=0 data-end=55><strong data-start=0 data-end=52>WOW! The 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 has ARRIVED!</strong> 🚗</p><p class= data-start=57 data-end=443>This vehicle comes all the way from <strong>Beautiful British Columbia</strong> and is ready to unleash its raw power, offering the perfect blend of performance and luxury. Under the hood, youll find a monstrous 6.4L HEMI V8 engine that delivers an incredible 485 horsepower, ensuring you feel the thrill every time you hit the gas. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, it promises an unforgettable driving experience.</p><p class= data-start=445 data-end=919>Inside, the Charger SRT 392 is equally impressive, featuring a combination of leather and suede seats that elevate comfort and style. The cabin also comes equipped with advanced technology, including Uconnect for seamless navigation and hands-free calling, as well as a premium sound system for your listening pleasure. Safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, a backup camera, and parking sensors are included to ensure youre always in control.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;> </p><p class= data-start=921 data-end=1230>This Charger sits on aggressive 20-inch wheels and comes with Brembo brakes for exceptional stopping power, making it just as ready for a spirited drive as it is for everyday cruising. Whether youre looking to make a statement or simply enjoy the ride, the 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 delivers on every level.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>At <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong> (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Why Choose Us?</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=color: black; mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>In-House Financing:</span></strong></li></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal style=color: black; mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l2 level2 lfo2; tab-stops: list 1.0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>No Job? No Credit? No Problem!</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide <strong>2 pieces of ID</strong> and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>          Open Loans:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Finance today and pay off tomorrow with <strong>no penalties and no extra fees!</strong></span></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=color: black; mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Third-Party Financing:</span></strong></li></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal style=color: black; mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l3 level2 lfo4; tab-stops: list 1.0in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=color: black; mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l4 level1 lfo5; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Warranties Available:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from <strong>6 to 24 months</strong> for added peace of mind.</span></li></ul>

2016 Dodge Charger

147,000 KM

2016 Dodge Charger

SRT 392

12410583

2016 Dodge Charger

SRT 392

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXEJ1GH111890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

