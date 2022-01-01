2016 Dodge Charger

$20,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 1 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8095975

8095975 Stock #: F4BCXY

F4BCXY VIN: 2C3CDXHG9GH257227

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BCXY

Mileage 167,185 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Air Conditioning Compass rear window defogger Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 2.62 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna digital signal processor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 276w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

