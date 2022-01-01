Menu
2016 Dodge Charger

167,185 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

2016 Dodge Charger

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT RWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT RWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

167,185KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8095975
  • Stock #: F4BCXY
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG9GH257227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BCXY
  • Mileage 167,185 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2016 Dodge Charger SXT Sedan Rear Wheel Drive just came in on trade! It's powered by a Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Alloy wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Heated Leather seats , Sunroof, Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Back up Camera, Factory OEM Remote Starter and so much more!



Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Air Conditioning
Compass
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
2.62 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

