2016 Dodge Dart

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2016 Dodge Dart

2016 Dodge Dart

SE

2016 Dodge Dart

SE

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8147422
  • Stock #: 274860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn SE, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Billet Silver Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TIGERSHARK DOHC 16V I-4 W/VVT (STD)
BLACK SPORT MESH CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: P205/55R16 AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A -inc: Engine: 2.0L Tigershark DOHC 16V I-4 w/VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
WHEELS: 16" X 7" STEEL (STD)
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Cruise Control Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

