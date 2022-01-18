$15,900+ tax & licensing
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
St James Volkswagen
204-788-1100
2016 Dodge Dart
2016 Dodge Dart
SE
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
34,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8147422
- Stock #: 274860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn SE, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Billet Silver Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TIGERSHARK DOHC 16V I-4 W/VVT (STD)
BLACK SPORT MESH CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: P205/55R16 AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A -inc: Engine: 2.0L Tigershark DOHC 16V I-4 w/VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
WHEELS: 16" X 7" STEEL (STD)
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Cruise Control Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1