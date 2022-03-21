2016 Dodge Durango

$33,800 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8782880

8782880 Stock #: SCV7352

SCV7352 VIN: 1C4SDJCT1GC302320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV7352

Mileage 155,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.