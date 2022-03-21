Menu
2016 Dodge Durango

155,000 KM

Details Description

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2016 Dodge Durango

2016 Dodge Durango

R/T Hemi - Htd Steering, Htd Seats, Tow Pkg, Navigation

2016 Dodge Durango

R/T Hemi - Htd Steering, Htd Seats, Tow Pkg, Navigation

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8782880
  Stock #: SCV7352
  VIN: 1C4SDJCT1GC302320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7352
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BIG HORSEPOWER 5.7L HEMI R/T! *** TOW PACKAGE, 1ST & 2ND ROW HEATED SEATS!! *** HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START & NAVIGATION!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Durango R/T comes with Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and now sale priced at just $33,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
