2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

139,115 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

4DR WGN

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,115KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138155
  • Stock #: 3429
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR134370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,115 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:



https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

