2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

137,988 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10213992
  • Stock #: 1453
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4GR361453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1453
  • Mileage 137,988 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, 3RD ROW WEATING, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 7 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, ABS, DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REAR DEFOGGER, POWER SLIDING DOORS

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-XXXX

204-888-4070

