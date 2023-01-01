$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10213992
- Stock #: 1453
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG4GR361453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 137,988 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, 3RD ROW WEATING, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 7 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, ABS, DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REAR DEFOGGER, POWER SLIDING DOORS
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!
