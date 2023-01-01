Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,279 KM

Details Description

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $500-Ask How

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $500-Ask How

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

114,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10506168
  • Stock #: WC23190
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR151183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WC23190
  • Mileage 114,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV, winner of AutoTraders BEST PRICE DEALER Award 4 years straight from 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | and 2023! All pre-owned vehicles are fully inspected and Manitoba Certified, Car-Fax history reports available for all inventory and experience a ZERO DEALER FEE transaction with all prices just plus taxes!

This vehicle is eligible for manufacturer extended warranty options, competitive finance programs with all major lenders and can be purchased from any location across Canada. Do you own a vehicle you plan on trading? Contact a West Coast representative to complete a complimentary valuation both in store or remotely!

Find out why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!

DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

