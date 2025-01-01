$17,884+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
Used
65,512KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR201176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # F63FG6
- Mileage 65,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
