Dealer permit #4176

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,512 KM

$17,884

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

12289848

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$17,884

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,512KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR201176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F63FG6
  • Mileage 65,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

