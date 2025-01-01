$14,950+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 passenger with Sto N Go seating, Heated leather seats,Power sliding doors remote start, Blue Tooth Reverse camera, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Runs and drives very well, just serviced and safetied, No major accidents (Clean Title) as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website. Reasonably Priced at $14,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
