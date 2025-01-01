Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 passenger with Sto N Go seating, Heated leather seats,Power sliding doors remote start, Blue Tooth Reverse camera, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Runs and drives very well, just serviced and safetied, No major accidents (Clean Title) as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website.  Reasonably Priced at $14,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.   See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491

164,000 KM

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
SXT Premium Plus

SXT Premium Plus

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0GR216459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 passenger with Sto N Go seating, Heated leather seats,Power sliding doors remote start, Blue Tooth Reverse camera, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Runs and drives very well, just serviced and safetied, No major accidents (Clean Title) as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website.  Reasonably Priced at $14,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.   See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

