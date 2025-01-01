$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
Fresh Safety
In Excellent Condition.
The most adaptable minivan now available on the lot. It has the features that make long-distance trips run smoothly and has an excellent seating arrangement. It is still one of the greatest options for carrying up to eight passengers and for keeping them entertained along the way.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value package offers all the equipment we'd want in a minivan. Such as;
- 4-Way Driver Seat and passenger seat -inc: Manual Recline
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
- Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Block Heater
- Cruise Control
- 6-Speed Automatic
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- and many more!!
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
