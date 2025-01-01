Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Dealer #4660</strong></span></p><p><strong>Fresh Safety</strong></p><p><strong>In Excellent Condition.</strong></p><p><em>The most adaptable minivan now available on the lot. It has the features that make long-distance trips run smoothly and has an excellent seating arrangement. It is still one of the greatest options for carrying up to eight passengers and for keeping them entertained along the way.</em></p><p><em>Come down to our dealership <strong>The Car Guy Inc </strong>at<strong> <u>2850 Dugald Road</u> </strong>to check it out!!!</em></p><p><em>The <strong>2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value package</strong> offers all the equipment wed want in a minivan. Such as;</em></p><ul><li>4-Way Driver Seat and passenger seat -inc: Manual Recline</li><li>Low Tire Pressure Warning</li><li>Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls</li><li>Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices</li><li>3 12V DC Power Outlets</li><li>Airbag Occupancy Sensor</li><li>Block Heater</li><li>Cruise Control</li><li>6-Speed Automatic</li><li>Front-Wheel Drive</li><li>Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6</li><li>and many more!!</li></ul><p><em><strong>Contact us now @</strong></em></p><p><strong><u>Office # (204) 255-1297 </u></strong></p><p>Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 </p><p>Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 </p><p>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p><strong>Address:</strong> <em><u>2850 Dugald Road.</u></em></p><p><strong>   Hours:</strong> <em>10AM -6PM Monday to Friday</em></p><p><em>               10-5 on Saturdays!</em></p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,550 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

13179299

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR235539

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,550 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Delivery

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan