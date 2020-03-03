Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sliding Doors

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

remote start

Block Heater

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

dvd player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Digital clock

Rear Seat Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Backup Sensor

Entertainment Package

Anti-Starter

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Dual sliding doors

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Power Lift Gates

Home Link System

Rear Air & Heat

Stow 'N Go

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Collision Avoidance System

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.