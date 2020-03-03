Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T NAVI - DUAL DVD leather pwr HTD SEATS TopLine

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T NAVI - DUAL DVD leather pwr HTD SEATS TopLine

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689336
  • Stock #: 395274
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG0GR395274
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

R/T No Accidents LEATHER Blind Spot, dual DVD, Navi, Heated Front/Rear Seats/Steeringwheel, POWER DOORS/LIFTGATE backcam TOUCH SCREEN still has fact warranty We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Entertainment Package
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Home Link System
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Stow 'N Go
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

