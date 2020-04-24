Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Security SECURITY ALARM Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features ParkSense Rear Park Assist System

Knee Air Bag

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm

Granite Crystal Metallic

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy/Map Lamps Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror

LIGHT & STORAGE GROUP -inc: Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps Overhead Storage Bins Single Rear Overhead Console System

DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone

RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Garmin Navigation For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 6.5" Touchscreen ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.