Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,085KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4910355
  • Stock #: 19793A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8GR248606
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Dodge Grand Caravan has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW TOURING, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm.*Packages That Make Driving the Dodge Grand Caravan Crew An Experience*RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, Garmin Navigation, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 6.5" Touchscreen, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Rear Dome Lamp, Front Courtesy/Map Lamps, Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror, Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror, POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, PARKSENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, LIGHT & STORAGE GROUP -inc: Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Overhead Storage Bins, Single Rear Overhead Console System, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats, Remote USB Port, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a dependable Grand Caravan today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy/Map Lamps Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror
  • LIGHT & STORAGE GROUP -inc: Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps Overhead Storage Bins Single Rear Overhead Console System
  • DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
  • RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Garmin Navigation For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 6.5" Touchscreen ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 56,432 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 70,101 KM
$30,477 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey |...
 168,901 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Send A Message