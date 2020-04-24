1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Grand Caravan has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW TOURING, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm.*Packages That Make Driving the Dodge Grand Caravan Crew An Experience*RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, Garmin Navigation, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 6.5" Touchscreen, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Rear Dome Lamp, Front Courtesy/Map Lamps, Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror, Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror, POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, PARKSENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, LIGHT & STORAGE GROUP -inc: Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Overhead Storage Bins, Single Rear Overhead Console System, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats, Remote USB Port, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a dependable Grand Caravan today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9