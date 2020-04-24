Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,375KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933485
  • Stock #: 8147
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR395184
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This low mileage van has just 49,375 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4GR395184.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now



Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control

