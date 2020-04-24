3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This low mileage van has just 49,375 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
