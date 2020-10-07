Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

115,276 KM

Details Description Features

$14,555

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale Price

115,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6005319
  • Stock #: F3NM7F
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR359120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NM7F
  • Mileage 115,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Bright White Clearcoat SE 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Dual Climate Control, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Uconnect Hands-Free Group.

Recent Arrival! Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Odometer is 5685 kilometers below market average!


All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

