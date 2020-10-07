Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.