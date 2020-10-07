Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

51,603 KM

$17,952

+ tax & licensing
$17,952

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$17,952

+ taxes & licensing

51,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6034509
  • Stock #: F3NN6G
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR347435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced
Stow'n'Go
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Auxiliary Outlet
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

