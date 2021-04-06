Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

117,779 KM

Details Description Features

$13,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP* Air Conditioning/Automatic/7 SEATER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP* Air Conditioning/Automatic/7 SEATER

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

117,779KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6836600
  • Stock #: 24858
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR356600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,779 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Dodge Grand Caravan for only $12,488****** *New Dodge Grand Caravan MSRP $31,085 * AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, 7 SEATER Need more room- For a great price! Come and see this 2016 Grand Caravan CVP SE! Nicely equipped with options such as 7 SEATER, POWER LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, power mirrors and more! Call us today! On sale for $13,488 cash, or JUST $12,488 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 6,773 KM
$26,588 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 24,335 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Avenger S...
 105,974 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory