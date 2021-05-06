Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,559 KM

$15,222

+ tax & licensing
Contact Seller
Canada Value Package 4 New Tires! Stow and Go!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 4 New Tires! Stow and Go!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

111,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7088500
  • Stock #: F3Y5EY
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR326727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

