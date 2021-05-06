2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 4 New Tires! Stow and Go!

$15,222 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 5 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 7088500

Stock #: F3Y5EY

F3Y5EY VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR326727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,559 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

