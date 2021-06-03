Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Plus | Navigation | DVD | Stow & Go |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Plus | Navigation | DVD | Stow & Go |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7173713
  • Stock #: F428EP
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR243812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 30,418 KM
$15,977 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 58,584 KM
$16,057 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 Progres...
 49,900 KM
$19,927 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory