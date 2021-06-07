Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

SXT Premium Plus - DVD/Nav/Pwr Sliding Doors/Cam

Location

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7192625
  • Stock #: 4945
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR395136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Was $45,625 New, Only 65,000 km, Balance of Dodge Warranty, DVD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Factory Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Quad Seats, Stow n go, Customer Preferred Package 29P, 6.5 Inch Touchscreen, USB, Leather Seats w/Suede Inserts, Satellite Radio, Rear A/C/Heat, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Alloys, Steering wheel controls, Keyless Enter and Go, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Quad Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
All Equipped
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Stow 'N Go

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

