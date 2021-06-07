+ taxes & licensing
204-261-1847
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
Was $45,625 New, Only 65,000 km, Balance of Dodge Warranty, DVD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Factory Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Quad Seats, Stow n go, Customer Preferred Package 29P, 6.5 Inch Touchscreen, USB, Leather Seats w/Suede Inserts, Satellite Radio, Rear A/C/Heat, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Alloys, Steering wheel controls, Keyless Enter and Go, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273
