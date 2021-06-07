Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,142 KM

Details Description Features

$15,799

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

127,142KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Carfax report

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

