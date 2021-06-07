$15,799 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 1 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7256537

7256537 Stock #: F3WXPP

F3WXPP VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR223597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F3WXPP

Mileage 127,142 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors 6 Cyl V6 Engine

