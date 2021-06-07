+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival!
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
-A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
-Alloy wheels
-Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone
-Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
-Driver Convenience Group
-Electronics Convenience Group
-Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Low tire pressure warning
-ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
-Power driver seat
-Quick Order Package 29K Crew
-Touring Suspension.
