Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,900 KM

Details Description Features

$15,397

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,397

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Remote Start |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Remote Start |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$15,397

+ taxes & licensing

142,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7299443
  • Stock #: F432B3
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXGR317151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F432B3
  • Mileage 142,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

-A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
-Alloy wheels
-Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone
-Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
-Driver Convenience Group
-Electronics Convenience Group
-Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Low tire pressure warning
-ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
-Power driver seat
-Quick Order Package 29K Crew
-Touring Suspension.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Air Conditioning-Rear
Seats-Rear Bucket

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 46,700 KM
$17,711 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 20,152 KM
$44,534 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 44,386 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory