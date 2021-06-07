$15,397 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

F432B3 VIN: 2C4RDGDGXGR317151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,900 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trim woodgrain trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-3rd Row Air Conditioning-Rear Seats-Rear Bucket

