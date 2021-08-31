Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,709 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

4DR WGN

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

198,709KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7977266
  • Stock #: 2752
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8GR193316

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2752
  • Mileage 198,709 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-XXXX

204-298-8938

