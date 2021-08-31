$9,980 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 7 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 2752

VIN: 2C4RDGDG8GR193316

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2752

Mileage 198,709 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Knee Air Bag

