$14,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 0 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8183586

8183586 Stock #: 21581A

21581A VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR160744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Granite Crystal Metallic]

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 189,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.