Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 30,344 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6049# Gvwr 75 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Spare Tire Mobility Kit Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

