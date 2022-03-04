Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,805 KM

Details

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

99,805KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8524658
  • Stock #: 1105
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR201105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1105
  • Mileage 99,805 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, HARD TOP, AIR BAG, HEATED MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, TELESCOPE, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, AUX INPUT, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

