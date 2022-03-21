Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

117,000 KM

Details Description

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 8782871
  2. 8782871
  3. 8782871
  4. 8782871
  5. 8782871
  6. 8782871
  7. 8782871
  8. 8782871
  9. 8782871
  10. 8782871
  11. 8782871
  12. 8782871
  13. 8782871
  14. 8782871
  15. 8782871
  16. 8782871
  17. 8782871
  18. 8782871
  19. 8782871
  20. 8782871
  21. 8782871
  22. 8782871
Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8782871
  • Stock #: 4458
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR394458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4458
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, HARD TOP, AIR BAG, HEATED MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, TELESCOPE, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, AUX INPUT, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!


___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE


___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
117000KMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2017 RAM 1500 ST
 122,000 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 125,404 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE
 46,000 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory