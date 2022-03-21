Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8791163
  • Stock #: 22300A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Red Pearl
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHERETTE SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Power 2nd-Row Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2017 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 137,700 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 300 300C
 68,284 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 44,824 KM
$40,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory