<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;>🚨 <strong data-start=115 data-end=141>NEW ARRIVAL — JUST IN!</strong> 🚨</span></p><p><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em>📍 The Car Guy Inc — Dealer #4660</em></span></strong></p><p><br data-start=144 data-end=147 />🔥 <strong data-start=150 data-end=176>2016 Dodge Journey SXT</strong> 🔥<br data-start=179 data-end=182 />🟥 <strong data-start=185 data-end=201>Red Exterior</strong> | ⚫ <strong data-start=206 data-end=224>Black Interior</strong></p><p>Fresh arrival! A well-kept 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with 7 seats, V6 power, heated seats, remote start, and plenty of space — perfect for daily use or weekend trips.</p><p data-start=428 data-end=480>✨ <strong data-start=430 data-end=476>7-Seater • Reliable • Loaded with Features</strong> ✨</p><p data-start=482 data-end=813><strong data-start=482 data-end=498>Key Details:</strong><br data-start=498 data-end=501 />🚗 <strong data-start=504 data-end=518>157,100 KM</strong><br data-start=518 data-end=521 />🛠️ 3.6L V6 • Auto • FWD<br data-start=557 data-end=560 />🪑 Cloth Interior<br data-start=577 data-end=580 />❄️ A/C<br data-start=586 data-end=589 />🔥 Heated Front Seats<br data-start=610 data-end=613 />🔑 Remote Start<br data-start=642 data-end=645 />🎶 AM/FM/CD + Satellite Radio<br data-start=674 data-end=677 />🎥 Rear Defrost<br data-start=692 data-end=695 />🛠️ Traction Control + ABS<br data-start=721 data-end=724 />💡 Fog Lights<br data-start=737 data-end=740 />🧳 Luggage Rack<br data-start=755 data-end=758 />🎮 Power Driver Seat<br data-start=778 data-end=781 />🔌 Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors</p><p data-start=815 data-end=869>🌟 <strong data-start=818 data-end=867>Clean, comfortable, and perfect for families!</strong></p><p>📍 <strong data-start=268 data-end=308>2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 5G2</strong></p><p>📞 <strong data-start=314 data-end=343>Call/Text: (204) 255-1297</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=347 data-end=426>🕒 <strong data-start=350 data-end=360>Hours:</strong><br data-start=360 data-end=363 />• Mon–Fri: 10 AM – 6 PM<br data-start=386 data-end=389 />• Sat: 10 AM – 5 PM<br data-start=408 data-end=411 />• Sun: Closed</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2016 Dodge Journey

157,100 KM

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2016 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG3GT134849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2016 Dodge Journey