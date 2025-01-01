$14,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,100 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 NEW ARRIVAL — JUST IN! 🚨
📍 The Car Guy Inc — Dealer #4660
🔥 2016 Dodge Journey SXT 🔥
🟥 Red Exterior | ⚫ Black Interior
Fresh arrival! A well-kept 2016 Dodge Journey SXT with 7 seats, V6 power, heated seats, remote start, and plenty of space — perfect for daily use or weekend trips.
✨ 7-Seater • Reliable • Loaded with Features ✨
Key Details:
🚗 157,100 KM
🛠️ 3.6L V6 • Auto • FWD
🪑 Cloth Interior
❄️ A/C
🔥 Heated Front Seats
🔑 Remote Start
🎶 AM/FM/CD + Satellite Radio
🎥 Rear Defrost
🛠️ Traction Control + ABS
💡 Fog Lights
🧳 Luggage Rack
🎮 Power Driver Seat
🔌 Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors
🌟 Clean, comfortable, and perfect for families!
📍 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 5G2
📞 Call/Text: (204) 255-1297
🕒 Hours:
• Mon–Fri: 10 AM – 6 PM
• Sat: 10 AM – 5 PM
• Sun: Closed
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-255-1297