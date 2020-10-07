Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

R/T AWD | Leather | Bluetooth | 7 Passenger |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

72,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6005322
  • Stock #: F3NM8D
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG6GT151565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NM8D
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Journey billet silver metallic clearcoat R/T 3rd Row Seating, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, AWD, 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Easy Entry Seat, Flexible Seating Group, Radio: 8.4" Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Remote keyless entry.


Recent Arrival! Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

