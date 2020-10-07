Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

55,597 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

55,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6121968
  Stock #: F3NP8B
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG1GT242825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NP8B
  • Mileage 55,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Alpine Sound System, Touch Screen, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Backup Camera & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

