2016 Dodge Journey

132,967 KM

Details Description Features

$16,685

+ tax & licensing
$16,685

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T HEATED LEATHER | BACKUP CAM

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T HEATED LEATHER | BACKUP CAM

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$16,685

+ taxes & licensing

132,967KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6324957
  • Stock #: F3R519
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFGXGT111893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,967 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Journey R/T HEATED LEATHER | BACKUP CAM AWD | 7 SEATER | Rear DVD

Heated Leather, Backup Cam, DVD, Moonroof, AWD, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garmin Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Navigation & Back-Up Camera Group, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28X, Radio data system, Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Seat Video Group, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

