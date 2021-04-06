Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

67,470 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6870096
  • Stock #: 79742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 67,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, AWD 4dr R/T, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
Requires Subscription
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2014 Kia Rondo
 125,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Malib...
 108,500 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Expre...
 33,472 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory