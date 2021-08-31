Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

113,426 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad* AWD/Remote Starter/Navigation/7 SEATER

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad* AWD/Remote Starter/Navigation/7 SEATER

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

113,426KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7774050
  Stock #: 25179
  VIN: 3C4PDDGG3GT208853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25179
  • Mileage 113,426 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 Savings ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. NEW Dodge MSRP $39,565 * NO DAMAGE RECORDS FOUND * AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, 2nd ROW OVERHEAD 9 in VIDEO SCREEN, SXM, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR AIR w/ HEAT From summer to winter, this 2016 Journey crossroad is an ''IDEAL COMPANION.'' Well equipped with features such as AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, 2nd ROW OVERHEAD 9 in VIDEO SCREEN, SXM, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, REAR AIR w/ HEAT and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

