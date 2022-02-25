Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

100,162 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,162KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8352501
  • Stock #: T22208A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB0GT198189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T22208A
  • Mileage 100,162 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic
Verde Oliva (Olive Green)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL W/COVERS -inc: 17 Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

