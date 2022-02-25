2016 Dodge Journey

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 1 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8352501

8352501 Stock #: T22208A

T22208A VIN: 3C4PDCAB0GT198189

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T22208A

Mileage 100,162 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Knee Air Bag QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic Verde Oliva (Olive Green) ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL W/COVERS -inc: 17 Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.