2016 Dodge Journey
SXT
114,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8422589
- Stock #: 91222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 114,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 19" X 7" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
POWER 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS W/PASS STORAGE -inc: Front Passenger In-Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Seat
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/CD
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Touring Suspension Flex Fuel Vehicle Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Black Headlamp Bezels A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Gloss Black Fascia Applique W...
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Easy Entry Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat
