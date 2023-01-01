$17,995+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
134,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9793969
- Stock #: 22W1E57C
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG8GT126309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22W1E57C
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
