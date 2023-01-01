Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9793969
  2. 9793969
  3. 9793969
  4. 9793969
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793969
  • Stock #: 22W1E57C
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG8GT126309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22W1E57C
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2021 Ford Ranger
50,097 KM
$46,898 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150
80,123 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer 4...
 106,969 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory