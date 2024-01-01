$90,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford Econoline
Commercial Cutaway Motorhome
2016 Ford Econoline
Commercial Cutaway Motorhome
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$90,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FDXE4FS4GDC40103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown[Caribou Metallic]
- Interior Colour Medium Pebble
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Stock # 24529
- Mileage 31,638 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2018 Jeep Compass Altitude 141,130 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Sentra SV 87,774 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE 91,540 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$90,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2016 Ford Econoline