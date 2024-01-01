Menu
2016 Ford Econoline

31,638 KM

Details

$90,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Econoline

Commercial Cutaway Motorhome

12035998

2016 Ford Econoline

Commercial Cutaway Motorhome

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$90,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FS4GDC40103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown[Caribou Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Medium Pebble
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # 24529
  • Mileage 31,638 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$90,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2016 Ford Econoline