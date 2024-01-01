Menu
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

2016 Ford Edge

137,371 KM

Details Description

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

137,371KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP2GBB62812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,371 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

2016 Ford Edge