2016 Ford Edge

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C14528
- Mileage 159,474 KM
Vehicle Description
****EXTRA CLEAN FORD TITANIUM AWD 3.5, V6, ABSOLUTELY NO CLAIMS, WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM FM CD, PUSH BUTTON START, TINTED GLASS, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, MEMORY SEATS, ALARM, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD WITH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE AND SERVICED!
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 11, Watts: 390, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Cornering brake control, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Dash trim: aluminum, Door sill trim: aluminum / illuminated scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: 8 / front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. (dual), Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: on demand, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: sport bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear
