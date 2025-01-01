2016 Ford Edge

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****EXTRA CLEAN FORD TITANIUM AWD 3.5, V6, ABSOLUTELY NO CLAIMS, WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM FM CD, PUSH BUTTON START, TINTED GLASS, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, MEMORY SEATS, ALARM, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD WITH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE AND SERVICED! *****VALUE PRICED AT $17,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 11, Watts: 390, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Cornering brake control, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Dash trim: aluminum, Door sill trim: aluminum / illuminated scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: 8 / front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. 2016 Ford Edge

159,474 KM

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Titanium

12383160

Titanium

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Used
159,474KM
VIN 2FMPK4K84GBC14528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C14528
  • Mileage 159,474 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

****EXTRA CLEAN FORD TITANIUM AWD 3.5, V6, ABSOLUTELY NO CLAIMS, WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM FM CD, PUSH BUTTON START, TINTED GLASS, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, MEMORY SEATS, ALARM, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD WITH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE AND SERVICED!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $17,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



