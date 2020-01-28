Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Edge

SEL *Local Trade/AWD/Navi/B.tooth/Htd Lthr/Pano

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

SEL *Local Trade/AWD/Navi/B.tooth/Htd Lthr/Pano

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 4605324
  2. 4605324
  3. 4605324
  4. 4605324
  5. 4605324
  6. 4605324
  7. 4605324
  8. 4605324
  9. 4605324
  10. 4605324
  11. 4605324
  12. 4605324
  13. 4605324
  14. 4605324
  15. 4605324
  16. 4605324
  17. 4605324
  18. 4605324
Contact Seller

$26,593

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4605324
  • Stock #: 24301A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J83GBB00361
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Clean Local Trade-In! AWD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Leather, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate! All wheel drive, well-powered V6! This roomy red Edge SEL comes with some great options like all wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and door locks and tons more! Come check it out today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 2,764 KM
$28,591 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Expres...
 19,398 KM
$31,991 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S ...
 4,689 KM
$25,791 + tax & lic
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215

Send A Message