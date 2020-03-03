Menu
2016 Ford Edge

AWD

2016 Ford Edge

AWD

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$23,995

  • 86,406KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4737867
  • Stock #: 5140
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J85GBB00703
Exterior Colour
Silver
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Silver 2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT One Owner, Clean Carfax, AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, All-Weather Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Cargo Accessory Package, Cargo Area Protector, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Foot Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Perimeter Alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Utility Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

