CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Silver 2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT One Owner, Clean Carfax, AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, All-Weather Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Cargo Accessory Package, Cargo Area Protector, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Foot Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Perimeter Alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Utility Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
