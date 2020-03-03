2016 Ford Edge

Safety Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.