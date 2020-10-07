Menu
2016 Ford Edge

88,443 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Heated Seats | Touchscreen Navigation

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Heated Seats | Touchscreen Navigation

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5882910
  • Stock #: 75202
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J85GBC12479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,443 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Vehicle, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 88,443 KM's, 3.5L V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Remote Start,Touchscreen Navigation,Power Panoramic Sunroof,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Proximity Locks,Power Liftgate,18" Aluminium Wheels,Magnetic Metallic Exterior Paint,Ebony Cloth Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Full Set of Winter Tires on Rims,All Weather Mats,Molded Splash Guards,Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

