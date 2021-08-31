Menu
2016 Ford Edge

76,640 KM

Details Description

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

76,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7697299
  • Stock #: F47TB2
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K84GBB79201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,640 KM

Vehicle Description

- Blind Spot Monitoring System
- Cold Weather Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- Heated/Cooled Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats
- 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

