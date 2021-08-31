This Local Trade 2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD is powered by a 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT and 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift.
It's equipped with features such as Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control and Back up sensors. This vehicle also comes equipped with OPTIONAL FEATURES! see below for details!
*** Canadian Touring Package ***
- Voice activated Navigation System
- Panoramic Vista Roof
**** Equipment Group 201A ***
- SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and
Entertainment System
- 8" colour LCD touch
screen in centre stack with swiping capability
- 911 Assist
- AppLink and 2 smart-charging USB ports
*** Premium Audio System with 9 Speakers ***
*** Remote Start System ***
Odometer is 36172 kilometers below market average!
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
