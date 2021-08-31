Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

102,960 KM

Details Description Features

$24,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | PANOROOF | NAVI | LOCAL |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | PANOROOF | NAVI | LOCAL |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 7861242
  2. 7861242
  3. 7861242
  4. 7861242
  5. 7861242
  6. 7861242
  7. 7861242
  8. 7861242
  9. 7861242
  10. 7861242
  11. 7861242
  12. 7861242
  13. 7861242
  14. 7861242
  15. 7861242
  16. 7861242
  17. 7861242
  18. 7861242
  19. 7861242
  20. 7861242
  21. 7861242
  22. 7861242
  23. 7861242
  24. 7861242
  25. 7861242
  26. 7861242
  27. 7861242
  28. 7861242
Contact Seller

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

102,960KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7861242
  • Stock #: F49FW3
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J83GBB19637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,960 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD is powered by a 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT and 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift.

It's equipped with features such as Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control and Back up sensors. This vehicle also comes equipped with OPTIONAL FEATURES! see below for details!


*** Canadian Touring Package ***
- Voice activated Navigation System
- Panoramic Vista Roof

**** Equipment Group 201A ***
- SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and
Entertainment System
- 8" colour LCD touch
screen in centre stack with swiping capability
- 911 Assist
- AppLink and 2 smart-charging USB ports

*** Premium Audio System with 9 Speakers ***

*** Remote Start System ***


Odometer is 36172 kilometers below market average!


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Panoramic Vista Roof
ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 -inc: Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Engine Block Heater, SYNC 3, enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports,...
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Vista Roof, Voice-Activated Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2019 Toyota Sienna L...
 79,340 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 8,371 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit LX | ...
 89,923 KM
$15,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory