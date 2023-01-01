Menu
2016 Ford Edge

92,340 KM

Details Description Features

$26,896

+ tax & licensing
$26,896

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Sport 401A | TWIN PANEL ROOF | NAVIGATION |

2016 Ford Edge

Sport 401A | TWIN PANEL ROOF | NAVIGATION |

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$26,896

+ taxes & licensing

92,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9780625
  • Stock #: U2516A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U2516A
  • Mileage 92,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ford Edge Sport 401A, a sleek and stylish SUV that offers an unparalleled driving experience. With its impressive features and advanced technology, this vehicle is perfect for those who demand the very best.From the moment you step inside, you'll notice the luxurious leather seats that provide maximum comfort and support. The twin panel roof lets you enjoy the fresh air and natural light, making every drive an enjoyable one. The heated and cooled front seats ensure that you're always comfortable, regardless of the weather outside.With the backup camera and navigation system, you can easily navigate the roads with confidence. The Bluetooth connectivity and remote start/command start allow you to control the vehicle with ease, providing added convenience and comfort. The blind spot monitoring system and active front steering provide an extra layer of safety and security, giving you peace of mind while driving.Our General Sales Manager Justin believes that customers will feel a sense of power and prestige driving the 2016 Ford Edge Sport 401A. As he puts it, "The Ford Edge Sport 401A is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. We expect our customers to feel a sense of empowerment and confidence every time they get behind the wheel."And it's not just us who think highly of this vehicle. The 2016 Ford Edge has received numerous accolades and positive reviews, including a 4.5 out of 5 rating from Edmunds. The enhanced park assist and split view front camera make parking a breeze, while the auto dim exterior mirror and rain sensing wipers provide added convenience and safety.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

