2016 Ford Edge
Sport 401A | TWIN PANEL ROOF | NAVIGATION |
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Listing ID: 9780625
- Stock #: U2516A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U2516A
- Mileage 92,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Ford Edge Sport 401A, a sleek and stylish SUV that offers an unparalleled driving experience. With its impressive features and advanced technology, this vehicle is perfect for those who demand the very best.From the moment you step inside, you'll notice the luxurious leather seats that provide maximum comfort and support. The twin panel roof lets you enjoy the fresh air and natural light, making every drive an enjoyable one. The heated and cooled front seats ensure that you're always comfortable, regardless of the weather outside.With the backup camera and navigation system, you can easily navigate the roads with confidence. The Bluetooth connectivity and remote start/command start allow you to control the vehicle with ease, providing added convenience and comfort. The blind spot monitoring system and active front steering provide an extra layer of safety and security, giving you peace of mind while driving.Our General Sales Manager Justin believes that customers will feel a sense of power and prestige driving the 2016 Ford Edge Sport 401A. As he puts it, "The Ford Edge Sport 401A is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. We expect our customers to feel a sense of empowerment and confidence every time they get behind the wheel."And it's not just us who think highly of this vehicle. The 2016 Ford Edge has received numerous accolades and positive reviews, including a 4.5 out of 5 rating from Edmunds. The enhanced park assist and split view front camera make parking a breeze, while the auto dim exterior mirror and rain sensing wipers provide added convenience and safety.
Vehicle Features
