2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean low mileage, Remote start, AWD, Blue Tooth, Reverse camera, Regularly Serviced, No collisions just a windshield claim, 2016 Ford Escape, Economical 2.0 Litre Engine and automatic transmission. Heated Seats, Air Conditioned, Power windows Locks & Mirrors, White with charcoal gray cloth interior, Just serviced and safetied, Newer tires on Factory alloy wheels, Oil change and routine service completed, As part of our full disclosure policy a Free Carfax report is available on our website. This one is priced right at only $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
Vehicle Features
