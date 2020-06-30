Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

186,783 KM

Details Description Features

$14,257

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,257

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5337335
  3. 5337335
  4. 5337335
  5. 5337335
  6. 5337335
  7. 5337335
  8. 5337335
  9. 5337335
  10. 5337335
  11. 5337335
  12. 5337335
  13. 5337335
  14. 5337335
  15. 5337335
  16. 5337335
  17. 5337335
  18. 5337335
  19. 5337335
  20. 5337335
  21. 5337335
  22. 5337335
  23. 5337335
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5337335
  • Stock #: F38F5U
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1GUC68790

$14,257

+ taxes & licensing

186,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38F5U
  • Mileage 186,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Cloth Seats

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2019 Toyota Sienna 7...
 29,229 KM
$32,497 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX E...
 43,014 KM
$27,253 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 83,180 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory